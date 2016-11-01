Bethesda Mission Food Drive

Help Bethesda Mission meet the needs in our area throughout the holidays and stock the shelves for the upcoming winter season.

Canned items like yams, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, and tuna

Boxed mashed potatoes and stuffing

Pasta, rice or cereal

Gravy, sauces and dressings

Turkeys & Hams (drop off only at Men’s Shelter please!)

You may drop off the items listed above at any M&T Bank in Dauphin or Cumberland counties, Sharp Shopper in Middletown or at Bethesda Mission Men’s Shelter: 611 Reily Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102.

Or, click here to DONATE NOW to help fund fresh meat, produce and other purchases as needed.