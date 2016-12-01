The WINK WAKE UP SHOW will spin THE WINK 104 FREE MONEY BIRTHDAY WHEEL and if the month in which you were born is spun, call 717-234-9465 or 1-800-946-5104. If you are the 10th caller and are able to participate in an audible and intelligible conversation you will have a chance at the daily progressive jackpot. After selecting the 10th caller, the WINK WAKE UP SHOW will spin the WINK 104 FREE MONEY BIRTHDAY WHEEL again for the day of the month. If the day and month matches the caller’s birthday, he or she wins the daily progressive jackpot. If there is not a match, $5 will be added to the next day’s jackpot.

Every time there’s a new winner, the jackpot will restart at $100 and go up $5 each time there is no winner.

Official Rules