Join the WINK Wake Up Show’s Denny Logan in Hershey on New Year’s Eve!

Check out all of the family fun and entertainment featuring:

JACOB WHITESIDES!

Watch the giant Hershey’s Kiss replica rise at midnight and stay for the fireworks display.

Admission is Free

All events take place in the square of Hershey, PA at Chocolate & Park Avenue

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available by various vendors throughout the night.