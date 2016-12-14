KEYSTONE HUMAN SERVICES PRESENTS: CHOCOLATEFEST
Benefitting Keystone Human Services
Sample tastes of mostly chocolate creations by area confectioners, restaurants, hotels, and caterers. Enjoy live entertainment, a silent auction, children’s activities, and an impressive cake competition.
Really love chocolate? Get an All Day Chocolatefest VIP ticket! For $75, you can stay for all three sessions of Chocolatefest.
LOCATION:
HERSHEY Lodge
West Chocolate Ave. & University Dr.
Hershey, PA 17033
SESSIONS SCHEDULE
Premiere Reception: 10:00 am – 11:30 am ($50)
Session #1: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ($20)
Session #2: 2:00 pm – 3 pm ($20)
All Day VIP ticket – $75 – Good for all 3 sessions
SESSION TICKET PRICES:
$20.00 in advance — $25 at the door (as available)
Children 5-12, $5
EVENTS:
• Tastes of Chocolate
• Silent Auction
• Basket Raffle
• Entertainment
• Children’s Activities
TICKETS:
- Buy tickets online
- Call Keystone Human Services at 717-232-7509 to order tickets.