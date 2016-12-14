KEYSTONE HUMAN SERVICES PRESENTS: CHOCOLATEFEST

Benefitting Keystone Human Services

Sample tastes of mostly chocolate creations by area confectioners, restaurants, hotels, and caterers. Enjoy live entertainment, a silent auction, children’s activities, and an impressive cake competition.

Really love chocolate? Get an All Day Chocolatefest VIP ticket! For $75, you can stay for all three sessions of Chocolatefest.

LOCATION:

HERSHEY Lodge

West Chocolate Ave. & University Dr.

Hershey, PA 17033

SESSIONS SCHEDULE

Premiere Reception: 10:00 am – 11:30 am ($50)

Session #1: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ($20)

Session #2: 2:00 pm – 3 pm ($20)

All Day VIP ticket – $75 – Good for all 3 sessions

SESSION TICKET PRICES:

$20.00 in advance — $25 at the door (as available)

Children 5-12, $5

EVENTS:

• Tastes of Chocolate

• Silent Auction

• Basket Raffle

• Entertainment

• Children’s Activities

TICKETS:

